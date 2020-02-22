|
SHERMAN–Funeral services for Aline L. Brannum will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 24 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Layman will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery with Red Bateman, Tommy Brown, Travis Brannum, Kyle McGill, and Robbie Thompson serving as pallbearers. Mrs. Brannum, 86, passed away Thursday, February 20 at Baylor, Scott, and White Medical Center in Plano.
Aline was born January 24, 1934 in Cursey, Oklahoma to the late Orval and Pearl (Duncan) Powers. She worked many years at Whopper Stopper in Sherman and enjoyed crocheting.
Mrs. Brannum is survived by her brother O.B. Powers and wife Jan of Howe; sister, Linda Kelly and husband Danny of Sherman; five nieces, Tracy Powers of Howe, Tammie Thompson of Pottsboro, Tiffany McGill of Howe, Kimberly Ball of Prosper, and Kerry Kelly of Sherman; two great nieces, Shelby Ball and Emery Thompson; and seven great nephews, Tanner Ersch, Keaton Ball, Tyler Ball, Chris McGill, Jacob McGill, Cody McGill, and Reid Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James Brannum.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020