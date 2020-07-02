1/
ALLAN FERGUSON
Allan Dean Ferguson, age 63, of Denison, Texas passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020.
Allan is survived by his wife, Beth Ferguson; daughter Adrianne Ferguson of Dallas, Texas; son-in-law Darin Bawcom of Dallas, Texas; daughter Sarah Horn of Denison, Texas; and son-in-law Cody Horn of Denison, Texas; brother David Ferguson (Kelly) of Paris, Texas.
A gathering of family and friends for Allan will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W Woodard St, Denison, Texas 75020.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
