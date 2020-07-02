ALLAN FERGUSON

Or Copy this URL to Share

Allan Dean Ferguson, age 63, of Denison, Texas passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020.

Allan is survived by his wife, Beth Ferguson; daughter Adrianne Ferguson of Dallas, Texas; son-in-law Darin Bawcom of Dallas, Texas; daughter Sarah Horn of Denison, Texas; and son-in-law Cody Horn of Denison, Texas; brother David Ferguson (Kelly) of Paris, Texas.

A gathering of family and friends for Allan will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W Woodard St, Denison, Texas 75020.

