SHERMAN–Allan Wayne Landham, 82, passed away Sunday, May 10 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at a future date.
Allan was born August 28, 1937 in Bonham, Texas to the late J.L. Landham and Ona Lee (Danner) Landham. He served in the US Air Force for four years and worked as a machinist at Texas Instruments for several years. He will be dearly missed and remembered for his love his family.
Mr. Landham is survived by two daughters, Sherry Watson and Brenda Lee Hodges, both of Bells; son, Allan Landham, Jr of Sherman; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Thomas Landham of Arlington; and two sisters, Barbara Lynn Morris of Arlington and Lois Parker of Ft. Worth. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Melvin Landham and wife, Brenda Juliet Landham.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020