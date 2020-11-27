VAN ALSTYNE–Allen George Price, age 86 passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Baybrooke Village Care and Rehabilitation Center in McKinney Texas.
Allen was born to Chesley and Violet May (nee Hiscock) Price on July 23, 1934 in Cambridge Mass.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elizabeth (Bett) Freeman, brother in-law Fred Freeman, sister Dorothy (Dot) Gorham and brother in-law James Gorham. brother Edward Price, sister Lillian Stevens and grandson Brandon Didde.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Audrey Agnew-Price, brothers Willard Price of Florida, Fred Price (Brenda) of New Hampshire, Peter Price (Marie) of Mass, and sister in-law Jean Price of New Hampshire.
Children Lisa Jette (Dan) of Oregon, Karen Lebon (Larry) of Colorado, Erice Jelli (Rich) of Oregon, David Agnew of Texas and Janie Jones-Rayeski (Ed) of Texas. Grandchildren Cory Agnew, Christopher Agnew, Jonathan Lebon, Erin Agnew, Jessica Jones-Didde, Hunter Jones, Kyle Jones, Jessica Jette, 5 great-grand children and many nieces and nephews.
Allen served in the United States Air Force stationed mainly in Tule Greenland. He moved to Texas 18 years ago from California.
Per his wishes, cremation and graveside services will be held on Saturday November28th at the Van Alstyne Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Nyberg PHD officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Alstyne, 637 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne, Texas 75495.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) PO Box 626, Van Alstyne Texas, 75495
