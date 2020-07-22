Allen James Kent, age 86, of Calera, OK, passed away, with his family near him, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX, on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Left to cherish his memory are his companion of 32 years; Janice Clay, the mother of their children; Sherry Ann Clark, his children; Daniel Kent & Vanessa Hathaway of Sherman, TX, Becky Kent & Larry Garner of Sherman, TX, Trisha Morrow & Tim of Sherman, TX, numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

