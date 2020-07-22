1/
ALLEN JAMES KENT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen James Kent, age 86, of Calera, OK, passed away, with his family near him, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX, on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Left to cherish his memory are his companion of 32 years; Janice Clay, the mother of their children; Sherry Ann Clark, his children; Daniel Kent & Vanessa Hathaway of Sherman, TX, Becky Kent & Larry Garner of Sherman, TX, Trisha Morrow & Tim of Sherman, TX, numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.
No services are planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved