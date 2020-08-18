Allen Ray Collum, born June 10, 1952, passed away August 17, 2020.
Born in Sulphur, Oklahoma, sometime around 1970 his family moved to Sherman, Texas where he met the love of his life, Shirley Evans. They married on December 21, 1973. In 1976 they moved to Tom Bean, Texas and raised family. He worked for Emerson/Fisher for 33 years before retiring. Born with a selfless soul, Allen was always neighborly and quick to help others. He loved hunting, games, his friends, and his family. Allen is preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Ada Mae Collum and survived by his wife Shirley, his sons Mark (Jennifer), Michael (Stefanie), and Matthew, his siblings Roy Collum (Carol), Delene Burroughs (Buddy), and James Collum (Tammy), and his grandchildren Landon, Brooklyn, Kaylee, and Brayden. To know "Coondog" was to love him, he will be deeply missed.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Holloway Cemetery in Luella. The family will be at the Cemetery at 10:00 AM to receive friends prior to graveside service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
