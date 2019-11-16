Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Sherman, TX
Allene Louise Mahaffey


1930 - 2019
Allene Louise Mahaffey Obituary
Allene Louise Mahaffey, age 89, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence in Sherman.
She was born in Stephens County, Oklahoma on April 17, 1930 the daughter of Robert Marvin Davis and Maudie Mae Gallatin Davis. Allene met John T. Mahaffey in Oklahoma City and they were married on April 5, 1952. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2018.
Allene was an amazing home maker where she loved taking care of her family. She loved gardening, canning and cleaning, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Allene is survived by her three daughters, Donna Jones and husband Jerry, Patricia Cain and Nancy Graves; four grandchildren, Jeremy Jones, Tysie Jones, Sarah Signer and Macy Graves; five great-grandchildren, Avery Jones, Easton Neal Jones, Nathan Jones, Joshua Signer and Faith Signer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Tony Cain, four brother and four sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sherman. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19th from 6 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
