|
|
Longtime resident of Sadler-Whitesboro, TX , Allene Rosie Johnson passed away on October 16, 2019 in Denton, TX. Allene was born to E.A. and Rosie (Rock) Wilkins on August 23, 1923 in Village Virginia.
Allene grew up on a family farm with her seven siblings and always kept her Virginia accent even when she moved to Texas in 1958. She married her first husband, Eugene Douglas Webster and had children, Douglas Webster, Leroy Webster, Jeannette Grider, and Robert Webster. Later marrying Danny Lee Johnson and together they had one daughter Beth Smith. Together they owned Johnson Mobile on Preston and LBJ in Dallas, TX before retiring to Lake Texoma. After retiring she became an artist and kept her family supplied with her beautiful painting to keep her memory alive forever.
Preceded in death by her parents, her seven siblings, both her husbands, and one son, and two daughter-in-laws, and one great grandson.
Survived by her four remaining children and their spouses, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren, and extended family.
Family to receive guests Saturday, October 19th at 2pm with funeral starting at 3 p.m. in the Abbey Chapel at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, TX with interment to follow.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019