ALLYSON JO WELLOTT

ALLYSON JO WELLOTT Obituary
Allyson Jo Wellott (our Jodi), of Windom, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home.
Jodi is survived by brother, Robert James Wellott, Jr. (wife Linda); sister, Kathleen Rose Wellott; sister-in-law, Kathy Schattle Wellott; sister, Mary Margaret Wilkerson (husband Gary); and brother, Bryan Andrew Wellott (wife Gigi). Jodi is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as great nieces and great nephews.
Due to the current pandemic that our country is facing, our family is opting to have a celebration of Jodi's life at an undetermined date in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the at www.alz.org.
Wise Funeral Home in Bonham, TX is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020
