ALMA LEVRON

Alma Rodrigue Daigle Levron, age 93, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Stone Brook Assisted Living in Denison, Texas.
Mrs, Levron is survived by her family, son, Wayne Frances Daigle, daughter, Beverly Daigle Talley, six grandchildren, four great grandchidren, and sister, Cecile Thibodeaux.
Mrs. Levron was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
