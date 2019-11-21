|
Lois was born May 5th, 1932 in Van Alstyne, Texas Preceded in death by her parents Mary Myrtle and Albert Warden and her two sons Red and David Blankenship and all her siblings.
She married Robert Boyd Blankenship in Abernathy Texas. They retired from the Air Force and returned to North Texas. She enjoyed her family, friends, knitting, quilting, cooking, and gardening.
Her surviving children are Ann Isaacs and Albert Blankenship. Her grandchildren are Matthew, Andrew and Sara Blankenship, John, Dustin and Brad Isaacs, Robert Lee and Lea Celeste Blankenship. Her great-grandchildren are Brooklyn and Preston Isaacs, Lyndee Woodall, Kayla, and Robert Gage Blankenship and Shelby Lynn.
Visitation will be held Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. November 23, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday 1:30 p.m. November 23, 2019 at the Chapel on the Hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019