Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel on the Hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Still
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Lois Still


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Lois Still Obituary
Lois was born May 5th, 1932 in Van Alstyne, Texas Preceded in death by her parents Mary Myrtle and Albert Warden and her two sons Red and David Blankenship and all her siblings.
She married Robert Boyd Blankenship in Abernathy Texas. They retired from the Air Force and returned to North Texas. She enjoyed her family, friends, knitting, quilting, cooking, and gardening.
Her surviving children are Ann Isaacs and Albert Blankenship. Her grandchildren are Matthew, Andrew and Sara Blankenship, John, Dustin and Brad Isaacs, Robert Lee and Lea Celeste Blankenship. Her great-grandchildren are Brooklyn and Preston Isaacs, Lyndee Woodall, Kayla, and Robert Gage Blankenship and Shelby Lynn. 
Visitation will be held Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. November 23, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday 1:30 p.m. November 23, 2019 at the Chapel on the Hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
The online register can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -