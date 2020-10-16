1/1
ALMA RUTH LANKFORD
1927 - 2020
Alma Ruth Lankford passed away on October 13,2020. Services will be at Dochester Baptist Church on Saturday, October 17th at 10am with a viewing from 9 to 9:45am. The Rev. Bobby Fletcher and Zach Poling will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.
Ruth was born on February 25, 1927 in the Dochester community to the late David and Lillie Hanning Belknap. She attended Southmayd school and retired from Sears. She married Floyd Lankford on October 2, 1943 and he passed away September 23, 1993. They had fifty happy years together. She was a member at Dorchester Baptist Church, a soldier of Christ, she loved the Lord and her church and taught Sunday school for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Ham and Altis of Dochester. Five grandchildren, Brent Lankford of Ponder, Jason Lankford and wife Christy of Tom Bean, Amy Lankford Hertel and husband David of Denton, Kathi Lankford Olson and husband Nick of Little Elm, and Wendi Lankford Reed and husband Robert of Sherman. Four step grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. And brother Jerry Belknap and wife Vivian of Euless.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, two sons Billy Wayne and Charles Ray, parents and brother Buford Belknap.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Vincent, Bobby Overbey, Tim Overbey, Justin Blackwell, Brent Kirby and Gary Bennett. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Vincent, Bob Overbey, Loy Goldston and Ronnie Lankford.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
09:00 AM
Dochester Baptist Church
OCT
17
Service
10:00 AM
Dochester Baptist Church
OCT
17
Burial
West Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
