Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA RUTH WOOD

Send Flowers
ALMA RUTH WOOD Obituary
BONHAM–Mrs. Alma Ruth Person Wood of Bonham, TX (formerly of Leonard, TX), 95, died Tuesday, January 27, 2020 at Clyde Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, Bonham, TX.
Mrs. Wood is survived by Sons, Steve Wood of Trenton, Mike Wood of Leonard, Wes Wood of Austin, TX. 6 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren & 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Leonard Cemetery, Leonard, TX with Brother Chad Leutwyler officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00-2:45 PM at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -