BONHAM–Mrs. Alma Ruth Person Wood of Bonham, TX (formerly of Leonard, TX), 95, died Tuesday, January 27, 2020 at Clyde Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, Bonham, TX.
Mrs. Wood is survived by Sons, Steve Wood of Trenton, Mike Wood of Leonard, Wes Wood of Austin, TX. 6 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren & 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Leonard Cemetery, Leonard, TX with Brother Chad Leutwyler officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00-2:45 PM at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020