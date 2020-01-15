|
|
Alta Gene Young Dube age 90 of Sherman died January 13, 2020 at Beacon Hill in Denison.
Mrs. Dube was born September 23, 1929 in Harlingen TX, daughter of Rex Rosser Young and Elva Mae Hevron Young. She attended Primera High School, A&I College in Kingsville and Durham Business College in Harlingen. She was employed as a bookkeeper by Texas Reserve Insurance Company in Harlingen and Pioneer Insurance in Boston MA. In addition to being a homemaker and occasionally working outside the home, she worked alongside her husband in the upholstery business for many years.
She married Alfred Victor Dube on April 18, 1953 in Harlingen. They met while Alfred was visiting relatives in Primera TX when he introduced himself to her on a dare. They corresponded for 3 ½ years (most of which Alfred was serving in the navy) meeting in person only 4 times before they married.
Mrs. Dube has been a resident of Sherman since 1955.
She is survived by her children, Glenn (Gloria) of Sherman and Vickie Seames (Ed) of Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren, Lindsay Johnson (Justin) of Fort Worth, Jeana Parsons (Michael) of Achille, OK, Kevin Dube (Coye) of Grand Prairie, Stacy Bray (Blake) of Sherman, Anna Shumake (Andy) of Texarkana; and Alexander Seames of Aurora, CO; nine great grandchildren, Corynne Turner, Michael Brett Parsons III, Azaria Dube, Kathryn Parsons, Easton Johnson, Zayden Bray, Luke Parsons, Levi Parsons and 2 more on the way as well as daughter-in-law Denise Dube of Fort Worth. She is also survived by her younger brother, Willard Young of Uvalde, Tx and many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Dube; her son, Don Dube, her parents, and younger brothers, Troy Young and Odis Young.
Mrs. Dube has been a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Denison since 1955 and was active in the church's quilting group for many years. Her favorite activities included spending time with family and friends, sewing and doing craft projects. In recent years she made and gave away thousands of beaded cross necklaces and keychains. She deeply loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended families and friends.
The family will receive friends at Waldo Funeral Home, January 16th from 4 to 6 p.m.. Services will be Friday, January 17th at 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Denison with the Rev. Michael Mattil officiating. Pallbearers will include grandsons and grandsons-in-law and a great grandson. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund at Grace Lutheran Church, 2411 Woodlake Rd, Denison, TX 75021
The online register maybe signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020