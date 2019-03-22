|
Alton Barrett, age 69 of Sherman, Texas passed away on March 7, 2019.
He was born on February 20, 1950 the son of H.B. Barrett and Maggie Elnore Hunt Barrett.
He is survived by his son, Brian Alton Barrett and wife Donna of Denison, Texas, daughter, Tammy Rhodes and husband Tommy of Sherman, Texas, grandchildren, Tanner Barrett and wife Charli and Taylor Barrett both of Denison, Texas, Ashley Moore, Hayley Moore, Jax Taylor, Ashley Rhodes and Egyn Rhodes all of Sherman, Texas, great grandchildren, Abigial Barrett, Andreas Chaverria and Cataleya Chaverria. He is also survived by his two brothers, Glen Barrett of Van Alstyne, Texas and Richard Barrett and wife Lanettie of Howe, Texas, one sister, Sheri Barrett of Port Saint Lucie, Florida.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Waldo Funeral Home Family Center.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019