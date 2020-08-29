SHERMAN–Alvin "Al" McEwing, was born the second child of Annie Lou and Alvin McEwing, Sr., on February 8, 1947. He graduated from Frederick Douglas High School, in Sherman, in 1965. He then attended Texas Southern University in Houston and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Arts. Al was a competitive tennis player and continued to play and teach the sport throughout his life. He was a committed teacher, provider, enabler, and servant to his community. In the 50 years he lived and worked in Houston, Al used his God-given talents as a platform to empower others to believe in their ability to achieve their own dreams and goals. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Jo Ann, his Aunt Corine, his niece Chavonne, and nephew Lucas.
He is survived by his spouse and best friend Joyce McEwing, his niece and nephews: Michelle Larkins, Andre Larkins, and Dorian Layssard, and there individual families. Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, from 1:00pm – 6:00pm at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 12:00pm Monday August 31, at the Funeral Home. The McEwing family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman, (903) 893-6110. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com