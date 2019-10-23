|
Funeral services for Alvin D Nichols will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham, Texas. Bro. Casey Rogers will officiate. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. To honor Mr. Nichols wishes, cremation will follow the service. He passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at TMC in Denison, TX.
DD is survived by his wife, Tina Nichols, father, Jerry and wife Teri Jo; Brothers, Roger Nichols and Jesse David Nichols and 5 Grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019