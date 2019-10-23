Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Alvin "DD" Nichols


1955 - 2019
Alvin "DD" Nichols Obituary
Funeral services for Alvin D Nichols will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham, Texas. Bro. Casey Rogers will officiate. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. To honor Mr. Nichols wishes, cremation will follow the service. He passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at TMC in Denison, TX.
DD is survived by his wife, Tina Nichols, father, Jerry and wife Teri Jo; Brothers, Roger Nichols and Jesse David Nichols and 5 Grandchildren.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit www.coopersorrells.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019
