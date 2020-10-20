1/
ALYCE LAVERNE LONG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alyce Laverne Long passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Durant, Oklahoma at the age of 92.
Mrs. Long was survived by her son, Larry Long of Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters; ten great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Long will be 6-8pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Holmes- Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral Service will be 2pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Durant in Durant, Oklahoma with Garry McNeil officiating, Following will be internment at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved