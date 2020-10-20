Alyce Laverne Long passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Durant, Oklahoma at the age of 92.

Mrs. Long was survived by her son, Larry Long of Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters; ten great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Mrs. Long will be 6-8pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Holmes- Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral Service will be 2pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Durant in Durant, Oklahoma with Garry McNeil officiating, Following will be internment at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

