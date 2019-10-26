|
Alyne Katherine Deets, 100, of Bonham, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arledge Ridge Cemetery. A family visitation will be held at Wise Funeral Home from 12:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
