Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Alyne Deets
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Arledge Ridge Cemetery
Alyne Katherine Deets Obituary
Alyne Katherine Deets, 100, of Bonham, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arledge Ridge Cemetery. A family visitation will be held at Wise Funeral Home from 12:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
