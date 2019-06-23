Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
family home
2026 S. Travis
Sherman, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Amanda Isela Hernandez Obituary
Sherman- Mass of Christian Burial for Amanda Isela Hernandez will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Father Steve Antes will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Mrs. Hernandez, 48, passed away Saturday, June 22 at Medical City of Plano.
Amanda is survived by her husband Carlos of Sherman; three children, Lorena Hernandez of Sherman, Carlos Hernandez of Sherman, Ernesto Cienfuegos of Sherman, Vanesa Cienfuegos of El Salvador, and Raul Cienfuegos of El Salvador; mother, Elsa Cienfuegos of El Salvador; four brothers, Marlon, Jesus, Tony, and Elio; one sister, Karina; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Belisario Rivera Rivas.
The family will receive friends at 6:00 PM, Monday June 24 at their home at 2026 S. Travis in Sherman. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 23, 2019
