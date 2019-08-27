|
Amber Nicole Cochran, 29, of Denison, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at The Refuge Church in Denison. Pastor Larry Goodwin will officiate. Amber was cremated according to her wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her daughters, Ashlyn Cochran of Okla., Summer Cochran of Okla., Eternity Hilton of Denison, and Chloe Hilton of Denison; mother, Debra Walsh, grandmother, Ethel Cheatham of Denison; grandfather, Kenneth Woodson of Denison, sisters, Kimberly Hilton of Okla., and brother, Joshua Simmons.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019