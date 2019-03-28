|
|
|
Americus Cheyenne Knuckles, age 17, of Marietta, OK, passed away at Cook Children's, Ft. Worth, TX on March 24, 2019. Her loving family surrounded her. Americus was born on January 14, 2002 in Gainesville, Texas to Don Capell & Tammy Gould Capell. She was a junior in high school. Her family and loved ones will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her parents; Don & Tammy Jo Capell of Marietta, OK, Grandparents; Carla Capell of Marietta, OK & Zona Gould of Mt. Grove, MO, brother; Donovan Capell of Marietta, OK, other extended family & friends.
The family will announce a service date later.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More