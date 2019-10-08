|
Amy Allyson Carson, 55, of Bonham, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas after a brief illness.
Amy was born August 18, 1964 to Raymond and Alexis Clark in Lawrence, Kansas. In the words of her mother, "Amy was born to two twenty-year-olds, so it's not an exaggeration to say we grew up together." She spent her early years in eastern Kansas with her parents and three younger siblings Maggie (Robert), Beca, and David (Michelle). She graduated from Olathe North High School in 1982. As a young adult she had the opportunity to live in various states as a military wife before moving to Texas in 1995.
Amy met her husband, Thomas Carson, in Bonham. They wed on June 6, 1997 in the living
room of her parents, surrounded by their children, family, and closest friends. They lived the majority of their marriage in the community of Carson before moving to Bonham in 2012.
Amy was the mother of six children, Cathy Huebner (Greg), Lucas Templer (Amy), Nicholas Templer (Rachel), Casey Holly (Josh), William Carson (Ashlund), and Jacob Carson. From her children she became a Mimi to her thirteen favorite people, her grandchildren Amelia, Stella, Serenity, Rylie, Scarlett, Zoe, Mason, Lila, Samuel, Monique, Tessa, Melvin, and Charlie plus two who are to arrive this month, Eleanor and Matilda.
Professionally she worked as an office manager, most recently at VPG with her closest friend Shelia, where her work family meant so much to her. She was seen as a second mother to many of "her guys."
The biggest joy in Amy's life was her family. She spent all her days ensuring every person around her had their needs and wants met. She lived to love people well.
Amy is survived by every person she loved; her husband, parents, children, grandchildren,
siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends, who will all miss her dearly.
A private service for family and friends will be held in the coming week. In lieu of flowers and gifts, Amy's wish was for donations to be made to her favorite charity, The Isaiah Closet, Inc.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019