DALLAS–Amy Christine (Gallia) Fairchild, 53, passed away after a brief illness at Baylor Scott White Hospital in Irving on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Amy was born in Dallas, Texas on June 6, 1966, the daughter of Ronald Wayne and Rebecca Louise (Gilliam) Gallia. She graduated from Denison High School and attended Grayson County College where she received her license in Cosmetology and has a successful salon in the Dallas area. Amy was in the Miss Texas Pageant as Miss Grayson County College and Miss Fort Worth. Amy and Drew Fairchild were married in Denison on May 10, 1997. In addition to her successful foray into the pageant world, Amy Fairchild was a highly sought after, accomplished vocalist. Her various projects included car commercials for television, commercial jingles, demos for a project Bell Helicopter was to unveil and countless other endeavors. Additionally, Amy fronted several local bands including RISK and EVOLUTION, leading the latter band, with her husband, Drew Fairchild, overseas for three separate tours in Europe. Besides performing hundreds of shows regionally and nationally, Amy's music career has taken her to such places as Finland, France, Russia and The Netherlands.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her father, Ronald Wayne Gallia, a retired Denison Police Captain. Brother Gregg Knight will officiate.
Amy is survived by her husband of 22 years, Drew Fairchild of Dallas and her mother, Rebecca "Becky" Gallia of Denison.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald W. Gallia.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to for Crippled Children, 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030 or Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG), P.O. Box 1330, Denison, TX 75021.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
