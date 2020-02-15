|
Andrea Anne "Annie" Howser, 63, of Whitesboro, Texas entered into eternal life at her home in Whitesboro on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Shalana Howard and husband, Ron of Whitesboro; step-daughter, Julie Ingram; mother, Faye Moss, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brothers, Malcolm Phelps and wife, Marion, Bob Phelps and wife, Sheila, and Jim Phelps, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering honoring Annie will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020