Andrew Anthony Wood, age 55, passed away at his residence in Whitesboro, TX on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1965 in Summit, NJ.

He is survived by his parents, Robert & Marilyn Wood of Whitesboro, TX, his daughter; Jessica Murphey of Arlington, TX, his sister; Tiffany Maupin & Harold of Sherman, TX, two grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning a service with the date to be announced later.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

