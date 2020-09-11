1/
ANDREW ANTHONY WOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANDREW's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Anthony Wood, age 55, passed away at his residence in Whitesboro, TX on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1965 in Summit, NJ.
He is survived by his parents, Robert & Marilyn Wood of Whitesboro, TX, his daughter; Jessica Murphey of Arlington, TX, his sister; Tiffany Maupin & Harold of Sherman, TX, two grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.
The family is planning a service with the date to be announced later.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved