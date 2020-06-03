Andrew "Andy" Wesley Davis passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 94. Andy was born in Denison, Texas on July 15, 1925, and was the only child of J.H. Davis and Anna (Sartor) Davis. He grew up and lived his entire life in Denison, Texas. Andy lived with his wife of many years, Betty Louise (Martin) Davis, and their only child, Connie Louise Ard, in Denison, Texas.

Andy served in World War II in the Navy from 1943-1945. Andy worked in a variety of sales and management positions for National Life Insurance Company from 1952 to 1982. He was a faithful and active parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Denison for over 50 years. He spent many hours volunteering at the Church through his membership in the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree). Andy loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was easily one of the friendliest persons around, always smiling and laughing and never complaining. For the last 15 years, Andy devoted his entire life to carrying for and supporting his beloved wife, Betty.

Andy is preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Louise Ard. He is survived by his wife, Betty, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and countless friends.

The graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, Texas.

Services are provided by Bratcher Funeral Home, of Denison, Texas.

