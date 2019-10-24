|
|
|
Andrew Douglas Lynch, 44, of Aubrey, TX, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence in Aubrey.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Krugerville in Krugerville, TX. Burial will follow at Little Elm Cemetery in Little Elm, TX. A family visitation will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Krugerville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his father, Douglas Leo Lynch; step-mother, Dolly Lynch; children, Ian, Aiden, Mackenzie, Madison, and Caden Lynch; brothers, Michael, Jimmy, and James Lynch; and sisters, Deanna Martin, and Alyssa Lynch.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019