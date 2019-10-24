Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Krugerville
Krugerville, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Krugerville
Krugerville, TX
Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
Little Elm Cemetery
Little Elm,, TX
Andrew Douglas Lynch Obituary
Andrew Douglas Lynch, 44, of Aubrey, TX, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence in Aubrey.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Krugerville in Krugerville, TX. Burial will follow at Little Elm Cemetery in Little Elm, TX. A family visitation will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Krugerville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his father, Douglas Leo Lynch; step-mother, Dolly Lynch; children, Ian, Aiden, Mackenzie, Madison, and Caden Lynch; brothers, Michael, Jimmy, and James Lynch; and sisters, Deanna Martin, and Alyssa Lynch.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019
