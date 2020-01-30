|
Andrew Taylor Glass, known to his Buddies as "Rooster" was born January 9, 1997 at Texoma Medical Center. He lived in Bonham and was employed at Renlita Doors and Warrior Tire. Andrew passed away January 26, 2020 in Sulphur Springs, TX at the age of 23 years old doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle with friends.
Andrew attended school in Savoy, Sam Rayburn and graduated from Bonham High School in 2015. Upon graduation, Andrew enlisted in the United States Navy. Andrew was a member of the Savoy United Pentecostal Church where he found his love for people, music and life. He carried that with him throughout his young life. Andrew lived life to the fullest, never meeting a stranger and loving those he cared for whole heartedly. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley and spending time with his friends and family.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Michael and Carlie Glass. Brothers Nathan Glass and wife Tera, Micah Glass and Mavrick Walker. Sisters, Carleigh Glass and Presley Walker. Nephews Nate and Noah Glass and Niece Charlotte Beasley. Grandmothers Barbara Glass, Debbie Foster, Great-Grandmother Emma Jo Foster, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Andrew was preceded in death by his Mother Milissa Glass, Grandfathers Charles Glass & Joe Thomas Baker, cousins Shaune Glass, Misty and Robert Shields, Jr.
Services for Andrew will be held at Savoy United Pentecostal Church with Bishop Virgil Cornwell along with Pastor Robert Eads officiating. Family night will be January 31st from 6-8PM. Funeral is Feb. 1st at 11:00am with graveside directly following at Sunnyside Cemetary, Savoy. Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Glass, Micah Glass, Austin Manhart, Zachariah Shields, Aaron Powell, Shawn Holmes, Geron Simpson and Ben Dunavant. Honorary Pallbearers are all members of the Tri-Force Guard.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020