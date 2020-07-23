Or Copy this URL to Share

In lieu of flower donations can be made to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX 2022 N Center Street Bonham, TX; Cendera Bank of Bells 615 E Bells Blvd. Bells, TX 75414 or on the Go Fund Me page ( BONHAM–Memorial services for Andrew Marcus Wheeler, age 45, of Bonham, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Pastor Tony Whitehead will officiate. Mr. Wheeler passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center Hospital Bonham, TX.He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Stella Washock of Bonham; children, Marcus Wylie, Nathan Wheeler, Noah Wilson, AJ Wheeler, Sterling Washock, and Elizabeth Washock. He is preceded in death by his mother, and children, Kodi Wylie and Josie Wheeler.In lieu of flower donations can be made to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX 2022 N Center Street Bonham, TX; Cendera Bank of Bells 615 E Bells Blvd. Bells, TX 75414 or on the Go Fund Me page ( https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-the-life-of-andrew-wheeler ) that has been set up to help cover expenses.

