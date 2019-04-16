Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Service: Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019, 11:00 AM
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
Burial
Following Services
Cottage Hill Cemetery
Celina, TX
Andy Glen Crabtree


Andy Glen Crabtree Obituary
Services for Andy Glen Crabtree, 67, of McKinney, who passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Homestead of Sherman, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel,Sherman. Pastor Leland Samuelson will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Cottage Hill Cemetery in Celina, Texas. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Andy was born on August 6, 1952 in McKinney, Texas to Andy Arthur and Vessie Lee Crabtree. He attended McKinney schools and graduated from McKinney High School. Andy had several jobs before finding a home at Fisher Controls for 38 years. In his spare time, Andy loved watching movies and TV. He loved his solitude and kept his own counsel. If you reached out for advice, he was always good about giving his time and being honest. Everyone who knew Andy loved him. He loved his family and was devoted to his mother. He was a unique person and a free spirit. He will be greatly missed.
Andy is survived by his sisters Sandra Inge of McKinney, Peggy Hankins of Crossroads, Donna Telford of Denison; brothers Randy Crabtree of Durant, Oklahoma, and Jerry Crabtree of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019
