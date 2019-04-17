Home

Andy Glen Crabtree

Andy Glen Crabtree Obituary
Andy Glen Crabtree, 67, of McKinney, died Thursday April April 11, 2019 at Homestead of Sherman.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Dannel Funeral Home, with Pastor Leland Samuelson officiating. A visitation will start at 10:00 a.m.
He is survived by sisters Sandra Inge of McKinney, Peggy Hankins of Crossroads, and Donna Telford of Denison; brothers Randy Crabtree of Durant, Okla., and Jerry Crabtree of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
