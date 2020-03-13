|
VAN ALSTYNE–Andy Lee Bailey, age 41, was born August 15, 1978 in Sherman, TX and was raised in Cannon, TX until he was called home by our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 6, 2020.
He is survived by his Mother-(Nell Bailey); Sister–(Louella Compton & husband Bryce);
Brother-(Alex Bailey & wife Debbie) and one Son– (Andrew Bailey age 8).
Go rest high on that Mountain, Little Brother!
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donnie J. Neill, officiating.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX. 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020