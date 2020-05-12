Home

Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Georgetown Baptist Church
Pottsboro, TX
ANGELA "ANGIE" EMBRY

ANGELA "ANGIE" EMBRY Obituary
Angela "Angie" Lynette (Burgess) Embry, 45, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence in Denison, Texas.
Angie is survived by her husband, Andy Embry; daughters, Paige Woodrum and Payton Embry, step-daughter, Alexandrea Embry; two grandchildren, parents, Linda and Johnny Cottle, grandparents, Joyce Vest and Billy C. Burgess, brothers, Tim Swindell and Victor Swindell, nieces and nephew. Sawyer.
A service of remembrance was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Georgetown Baptist Church in Pottsboro, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020
