Angela "Angie" Lynette (Burgess) Embry, 45, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence in Denison, Texas.
Angie is survived by her husband, Andy Embry; daughters, Paige Woodrum and Payton Embry, step-daughter, Alexandrea Embry; two grandchildren, parents, Linda and Johnny Cottle, grandparents, Joyce Vest and Billy C. Burgess, brothers, Tim Swindell and Victor Swindell, nieces and nephew. Sawyer.
A service of remembrance was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Georgetown Baptist Church in Pottsboro, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020