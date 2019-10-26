|
Angela Farrer Garner, 41, a beloved mother, sister, daughter, aunt and she was teacher to many. Angela died on October 24, 2019 after a 7-year battle with a brain tumor. As a young child, she committed her life to Christ and through all her trials, her love for the Lord only grew and became stronger.
Angela was born on July 3, 1978 in Sherman to Jesse P. and Paula Farrer. She is survived by her parents; children, Caden and Kennedy of Howe; brother, Jesse L. Farrer and wife Brandi of Tom Bean; sister, Clarissia Doty and husband Michael of Howe; nieces, Jessica Doty, Abby Farrer, Mikayla Doty, Chloe Farrer and Jentrie Doty.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Opal and Julian RL Hill and Jesse and Thelma Farrer.
Angela will be remembered most by all the lives she touched while teaching 1st grade at Howe Elementary and 2nd grade at Van Alstyne Elementary. She had a bright smile that could light up a room and a laugh that was contagious.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. Funeral services will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Howe, TX followed by Interment at Cedarlawn Memorial in Sherman, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Angela Farrer Garner Memorial Education Scholarship fund set up at Independent Bank in Howe, TX.
