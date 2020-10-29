SHERMAN–A memorial service for Angela Jo Greeley will be held at 6:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Irby McKnight will officiate. Miss Greeley, 53, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Texoma Healthcare.
Angela was born July 16, 1967 in Durant, Oklahoma to Wendell and Betsy (Griffin) Kennedy. She worked for over 20 years as a secretary for the Grayson County and Wood County District Attorneys. She loved singing and cooking, had a great sense of humor, and a strong faith in God. She loved more than anything to be around close friends and family.
Angie was a great mother and is survived by her son, Austin Greeley of Sherman; step-daughter, Lisa Mary Greeley and two granddaughters, Sydney and Natalia Bracken of East Alto, California and John Greeley of Quitman, TX; parents, Wendell and Betsy Kennedy of Sherman; sisters, Jana Dean and husband Stephen of Gunter and Melissa Bostic and husband Brandon of Sherman; nephews Caleb Kennedy and Chance Greeley, nieces, Ashlyn Kennedy, Katelyn Dean, Tristyn Bostic, Maggie Jeffrey and Tyler Hijazi; two aunts, Retta Huddleston and husband Biff of Sunset, Texas and Sandra Couch Nolte and husband Duane of Paris, Texas. She is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles, brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Josephine Griffin and Verne Kennedy, nephew, Collin Dean, three cousins Kelley Huddleston, Hannah Weiberg, and Dylan Ballard.
