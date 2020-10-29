1/1
ANGELA JO GREELEY
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANGELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–A memorial service for Angela Jo Greeley will be held at 6:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Irby McKnight will officiate. Miss Greeley, 53, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Texoma Healthcare.
Angela was born July 16, 1967 in Durant, Oklahoma to Wendell and Betsy (Griffin) Kennedy. She worked for over 20 years as a secretary for the Grayson County and Wood County District Attorneys. She loved singing and cooking, had a great sense of humor, and a strong faith in God. She loved more than anything to be around close friends and family.
Angie was a great mother and is survived by her son, Austin Greeley of Sherman; step-daughter, Lisa Mary Greeley and two granddaughters, Sydney and Natalia Bracken of East Alto, California and John Greeley of Quitman, TX; parents, Wendell and Betsy Kennedy of Sherman; sisters, Jana Dean and husband Stephen of Gunter and Melissa Bostic and husband Brandon of Sherman; nephews Caleb Kennedy and Chance Greeley, nieces, Ashlyn Kennedy, Katelyn Dean, Tristyn Bostic, Maggie Jeffrey and Tyler Hijazi; two aunts, Retta Huddleston and husband Biff of Sunset, Texas and Sandra Couch Nolte and husband Duane of Paris, Texas. She is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles, brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Josephine Griffin and Verne Kennedy, nephew, Collin Dean, three cousins Kelley Huddleston, Hannah Weiberg, and Dylan Ballard.
The register book can be signed online at www.waldofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial service
06:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved