Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Georgetown Baptist Church
Pottsboro, TX
ANGELA LYNETTE "ANGIE" EMBRY


1974 - 2020
ANGELA LYNETTE "ANGIE" EMBRY Obituary
Angela "Angie" Lynette (Burgess) Embry, 45, passed on into the loving arms of Jesus unexpectedly on May 4, 2020, at her residence in Denison, Texas. She was born December 30, 1974, the daughter of David Burgess, deceased, and Linda Cottle.
Angie's life was centered around her family who meant the world to her and she was a loving friend to many. Angie is survived by her husband, Andy Embry; daughters Paige Woodrum (Colth) and Payton Embry (Nate Taylor), step-daughter Alexandrea Embry; grandchildren John and Octavia Woodrum and Teagyn Taylor due in August; parents Linda and Johnny Cottle, grandparents Joyce Vest and Billy C. Burgess, brothers Tim Swindell and Victor Swindell (Stephanie), niece Sawyer Crane and nephew Shelby Swindell; father-in-law Ronnie Embry (Judy), Sister-in-law Kim Sargent (Jeff) and niece Harley Sargent. In addition to her father, David, Angie was predeceased by her maternal grandparents W. B. (Bill) and Virginia Magouirk.
A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Georgetown Baptist Church in Pottsboro, Texas. For livestream go to: gbcstream.com
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2020
