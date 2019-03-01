Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Payne Chapel AME Church
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Holland-Perryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Cathryn Holland-Perryman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anita Cathryn Holland-Perryman Obituary
Ms. Anita Cathryn Holland-Perryman, 63, of Sherman died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman.

Funeral serves will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 2nd at Payne Chapel AME Church in Sherman, Pastor Fred Moss will officiate and eulogize. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a family night from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cathryn is survived by: her spouse, Jeff Carson, mother Roberta Riles, both of Sherman, children, Giscella Perryman-Lee of North Carolina and Ricardo Perryman of Sherman, and other relatives and friends. The Holland-Perryman family is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now