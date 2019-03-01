|
Ms. Anita Cathryn Holland-Perryman, 63, of Sherman died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman.
Funeral serves will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 2nd at Payne Chapel AME Church in Sherman, Pastor Fred Moss will officiate and eulogize. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a family night from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cathryn is survived by: her spouse, Jeff Carson, mother Roberta Riles, both of Sherman, children, Giscella Perryman-Lee of North Carolina and Ricardo Perryman of Sherman, and other relatives and friends. The Holland-Perryman family is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019