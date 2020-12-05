Anita Larie Marable, 77, died November 28, 2020 in Sherman, TX. She was born in Osceola, IA on February 5, 1943 to Marvin Horace Dunfee and Mildred May Smith Dunfee.
Anita grew up on a farm and was the youngest of two girls. As a child, she loved to ride the tractor and could always be found helping around the property. She loved to dance, sing and played high school basketball.
Her unwavering love for the Lord began as a child, so it was no surprise that Anita met the love of her life, Clint Byron Marable, at Church in Sherman, TX. Together they raised their family in a beautiful home built from the ground up on 28 acres.
Anita spent most of her career working in Accounting and was great with numbers. She loved the Lord, her family, friends, singing, decorating, taking family photos, gardening, shopping, and of course, spoiling her 5 grandkids.
Together with her husband, she instilled a set of core values in family and friends that will live on through the legacy they created. She truly saw the good in everyone and had a heart to give and help. She was a faithful member of Victory Life Church in Sherman.
Anita is survived by her children, Dale Marable and his wife Joanna, of Sherman, TX and April Wallace and her husband Andrew, of Prosper, TX; grandchildren, Clay Marable of Little Rock, AR, Emma Hyslip and her husband Chance of Luella, TX, Carmen Moreno of Sherman, TX, Austin and Hunter Wallace of Prosper, TX; sister, Patricia Palmer and her husband Don of Odessa, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two children, Rodger and Rodney.
Anita Larie Marable; Servant, Wife, Mother, Sibling, Friend
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Victory Life Church, located at 4100 North Travis Street, Sherman, Texas. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required at the service. Social distancing is requested.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com