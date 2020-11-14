Anita Popkess Lemley died peacefully at the Haven Memory Care Center on October 25, 2020. She was 98 years old. Anita was the wife of the late Clarence Porter Lemley.
Anita was born in Dewey, Oklahoma on May 8, 1922. She was the daughter of Fred and Mary Popkess and is survived by her son, Michael Edward Clement married to Donna Clement. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Popkess and John Popkess; daughters, Chris Clement Ellis, Nancy Lemley Walkup and Melinda Lemley Head. Surviving are her grandson, Michael John Clement; granddaughters, Deana Wright-Richardson and Christie Sample. Also surviving are two great granddaughters; two great-great grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Anita grew up in Dewey, Oklahoma and obtained a Bachelor and Master's degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. She pioneered and started the first radiologist school and was the first female to head the department at the Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. In her later years, Anita was the proud owner of Anita's Antiques and Gifts in Pottsboro, TX for over 30 years.
A supportive, loving wife and mother, Anita enjoyed traveling and cruising throughout the world, playing bridge at the Tanglewood Country Club, and was a lover and collector of all things Victorian. Anita was revered by her family and friends for her kindness, independence and joy for life.
A graveside service honoring Anita's life will be held at the Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro, TX on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Reverend Frank Alegria officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
or Grayson Crisis Center at https://www.graysoncrisiscenter.org/donate.
We will practice safe COVID-19 guidelines, so we ask that you please wear a mask if attending the service.