Anita Vivian (Scovel) Green Obituary
SHERMAN - Anita Vivian Scovel-Green, 103, of Sherman, died Friday at the Texoma Healthcare Center in Sherman.
Anita is survived by her husband, James Green, daughter, Alana Mathis of Anna, and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 7, 2019
