Anita Vivian Scovel-Green, age 103, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Texoma Healthcare Center in Sherman,

She was born on January 5, 1916 in Waco, Texas to the late Edward Alfred Traywick and Effie Elizabeth Speck Traywick. After graduating college in Woodward, Oklahoma she worked as Secretary at the Bank in Woodward. Anita married Cecil Scovel on October 20, 1942 and he preceded her in death in 1974. Anita then went to work for the Sherman Housing Authority as Community Services Coordinator for eight years. Following retirement, she worked in the Art Gallery in the Midway Mall. Her paintings are owned by people in California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas and many other states. Anita loved her family and for many years took care of her father, mother, husband and sister as their health failed. On August 16, 2002 she married long time friend James Green. They enjoyed traveling and especially cruises. They were always on the go as health permitted. She was a member and very active in the Sherman Art League, Altura Club and Lioness Club.

She is survived by her husband, James Green; daughter, Alana Mathis of Anna; grandchildren, Madison Mathis, Kade Mathis and Lindsay Mathis; nephew, Harry Traywick; niece, Julie Fabricini; and great-nephew, Brad Traywick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cecil Scovel, brother, Roy L. Traywick, sister, Irma Lee Clark, five stepbrothers, Charles, John, Tom, Jack and Easton Hodges, three half-brothers, Authnal, Craven and Earl Traywick.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 9, 2019