Ann Gainer, a precious soul left this earthly life in Denison, Texas on April 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Her family will hold a private service that can be view on our Facebook page www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Mrs. Gainer is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Morgan Johnston (Dickerson) of Durant, Oklahoma and Nicholas Dickerson of Durant, Oklahoma.
Due to the COVID-19 virus the following applies as of March 26, 2020. There will be no congregate gatherings of 10 or more individuals allowed.
This includes visitations, funerals, burials or any gatherings conducted in our community. We will do our absolute best to work with each family in a way that provides a high level of service and care. We appreciate our communities.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020