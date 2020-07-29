Ann Nation of Mead, Oklahoma joined her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 91.

Mrs. Nation is survived by her beloved sons, John Whitworth of Kaufman, Texas, Bobby Whitworth of Tool, Texas, Donald Nation of Alba, Texas, Billy Nation of Brookston, Texas, and Bobby Nation of Dallas, Texas, seven grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Tuesday July 28th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday July 29th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel with Bro. Randy Lewis officiating. Ann's final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant. A live stream of the service will be available to view on our FB page.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

