Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home
604 W. Main
Denison, TX
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home
604 W. Main
Denison, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
West Hill Cemetery
Sherman, TX
1936 - 2020
ANN STEWART Obituary
Ann Ruth Stewart, age 84, of Denison, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Stewart was born January 12, 1936 in Wood County, the daughter of John and Della (Wooten) Canaday. She married the love of her life, Lloyd Dalton Stewart Ann had always loved country music and genealogy. She loved her family and friends, cherished her time with them all. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.

Mrs. Stewart leaves behind her beloved family, husband, Lloyd Stewart of Denison, TX; children, Vickie Barker of Denison, TX; Max Stewart (Cyndi) of Sherman, TX; Elton Stewart (Gregg Jaglinski) of Plano, TX; Shelia Stewart (Zelda Lady) of Denison, TX; grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca), Matthew (Randi), Brandi, Shawn (Kelly), Nikki (Michael); great grandchildren, Canyon, Autyme, Victoria, Austin, Alex, Luke, Sam and Saya; lifelong friends, Aileen Allen, Magdalene Steed, Winnie Rimer, and the late Sue Harrod; trusted caregivers, Kathy Huff and Tracy O'Donald.

Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her parents, John & Della Canaday, her brothers, NW Lee Canaday (Bonnie Faye) and Eldwith Canaday (Rosie).

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Tues, the 21st at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, Texas. Family and friends will gather to visit on Sunday, the 19th, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home.

The family wishes to thank Jordan Home Health for their compassionate care, especially Sandra and Janet.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020
