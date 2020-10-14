Anna Dixie Daniel, age 82, entered into eternal rest Monday, October 12, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. Daniel was born November 20, 1937 in Ludlow, Oklahoma the daughter of Edward William and Ollie (Mowdy) Hamby. She graduated from Smithville High School and SOSU as a teacher. She was a teacher for 28 years mostly in Pottsboro. She married the love of her life, Carl Norman Daniel, May 29, 1960 in Ludlow, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death, July 8, 2017. Dixie loved to cook and was famous for her rolls, and fed many people with them. She loved to travel with friends, go camping, but she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Pottsboro Church of Christ and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Daniel leaves behind her family, sons, Rodger Daniel and wife, Tracie, Rusty Daniel and wife, Tammy all of Pottsboro, TX; grandchildren, Carl Don Daniel and wife, Darby of Caddo, OK; Ben Daniel of McKinney, TX; Alaina Daniel of Houston, TX; Cody Daniel of Kissimmee, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William Hamby and wife, Anna B, and George Hamby and wife, Max Helen.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Kiowa Cemetery in Kiowa, Oklahoma. Family and friends will gather to visit from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Carl Don Daniel, Cody Daniel, Ben Daniel, Randy Hamby, Reggie Hamby, and Easton Daniel.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.