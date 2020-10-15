1/
ANNA DIXIE DANIEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Dixie Daniel, age 82, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. Daniel is survived by her family, sons, Rodger Daniel, and Rusty Daniel both of Pottsboro, TX; four grandchildren, sister Grace Berghauser of Durant, OK.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Kiowa Cemetery in Kiowa, Oklahoma. Family and friends will gather to visit from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Mexico Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, NM 88130-9941.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kiowa Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved