Anna Dixie Daniel, age 82, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Mrs. Daniel is survived by her family, sons, Rodger Daniel, and Rusty Daniel both of Pottsboro, TX; four grandchildren, sister Grace Berghauser of Durant, OK.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Kiowa Cemetery in Kiowa, Oklahoma. Family and friends will gather to visit from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Mexico Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, NM 88130-9941.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

