Anna Lee Locke passed away Thursday, October 21, 2020 in Denison, Texas. She was 82 years old. Born November 18, 1937 in Bowie, Texas to Pauline Lucille and Lynton William Mitchell. Her parents were from Montague County and Cooke County.

She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1955 and graduated from Southeastern University in Commence, Texas. Teaching young children was her dream. Her husband of 47 years was Kenneth Ray Locke, married August 4, 1956. They had four wonderful sons that brought them great joy. Music was their passion. Creating a band called "Silver River Band."

Anna Lee, (some called her "Annie"), had a great life, traveling, enjoying Lake Texoma, and teaching in Pottsboro and Denison for 26 years. She was active in the League of Women's Voters, DAR, Tanglewood Bridge Club, Pottsboro Chamber of Commerce, International Women, Lakeway Methodist Church in Pottsboro, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary on Lake Texoma.

She also had a fashion shop in downtown Denison called "Anna Lee's Fashions in the 1980's. She will be remembered for her great love of life and devotion to family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and son, Tom. She is survived by her sister, Mary Barthold, seven grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather to visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lakeway United Methodist Church with Pastor Dr. Frank Alegria officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Locke, Eric Locke, Drew Locke, Steven Locke, Craig Locke and Ryan Slight.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Crisis Center in Sherman, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

