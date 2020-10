Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna Lee Locke, age 82, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Barthold, seven grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lakeway United Methodist Church with Pastor Dr. Frank Alegria officiating. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville, Texas.

Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.

