DENISON–A Celebration of Life for Ms. Anna Lois Waddles, age 80, of Denison, will take place at 1:00pm on Friday, November 27th, at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Denison.
Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Ms. Waddles passed away om Monday November 23rd at Texoma Medical Center. She is survived by her children; Barbra Bogan (Jimmy) of Denison, Oscar Waddles, III (Jawanna) of Lancaster, CA, Rose Norman (Anthony) of Hawthorn, CA, Rachel Waddles (Dennis) of Colbert, OK and Brewster Waddles (Wendy) of Denison. The Waddles family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home (903) 893-6110. You may view Ms. Anna two hours prior to service time at the church. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com