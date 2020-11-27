1/1
ANNA LOIS WADDLES
DENISON–A Celebration of Life for Ms. Anna Lois Waddles, age 80, of Denison, will take place at 1:00pm on Friday, November 27th, at Mt Zion Baptist Church in Denison.
Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Ms. Waddles passed away om Monday November 23rd at Texoma Medical Center. She is survived by her children; Barbra Bogan (Jimmy) of Denison, Oscar Waddles, III (Jawanna) of Lancaster, CA, Rose Norman (Anthony) of Hawthorn, CA, Rachel Waddles (Dennis) of Colbert, OK and Brewster Waddles (Wendy) of Denison. The Waddles family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home (903) 893-6110. You may view Ms. Anna two hours prior to service time at the church. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mt Zion Baptist Church
NOV
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Mt Zion Baptist Church
NOV
27
Burial
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Denison - Denison
1801 West Morton Street
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 337-0161
November 26, 2020
